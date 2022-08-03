Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two additional RBI in a 9-5 win against the Giants on Tuesday.

Betts recorded an RBI on each of his three hits with a single in the second, home run in the fourth and double in the eighth for his first three-hit game since May 30. The 29-year-old has opened August strong -- going a combined 4-for-10 with two doubles and a home run through two games -- after slashing a subpar .248/.325/.495 in July. Despite the more pedestrian performance of late, Betts' .877 OPS still ranks 12th in MLB while his 24 long balls tie him with former teammate Corey Seager for 10th.