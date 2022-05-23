Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Betts produced the first run of the game, drilling a solo shot in the third inning. He also drew a walk in the 10th frame that led to the go-ahead run, but Los Angeles was unable to hold the lead. Betts got off to a slow start this season, but he has picked things up considerably over his past 11 games, slashing .326/.404/.783 with five homers, 11 RBI and 14 runs. The hot stretch has pushed him into a tie for seventh in the league with 10 long balls on the campaign and into 14th place with a .888 OPS.