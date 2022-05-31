Betts went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in a loss to the Pirates on Monday.

Betts went back-to-back with Hanser Alberto in the fifth inning, giving the 2018 AL MVP his NL-leading 15th long ball of the campaign. All but three of his homers have come in the current month, and he has gone deep seven times in his past 10 games. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Betts surpassed Jackie Robinson for the franchise record with his 22nd extra-base hit in May when he doubled in the ninth inning.