Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he's optimistic Betts (rib) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list in around two weeks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The skipper noted that Betts' return date will be contingent on how much discomfort the outfielder experiences while he's shut down in addition to whether he'll be at risk of aggravating the right rib fracture. Regardless, the fact that the Dodgers aren't immediately eyeing a long-term absence for Betts is a welcome sign for fantasy managers, who have ridden the wave of the 29-year-old's excellent counting-stats production (17 home runs, six stolen bases, 53 runs and 40 RBI) to go along with a .273 batting average. Eddy Alvarez will start in right field in Sunday's series finale with the Guardians, but catcher Austin Barnes and utility man Zach McKinstry are also candidates to receive more work while Betts is out.