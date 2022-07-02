Betts (ribs) could hit against live pitching Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Betts has been out for just shy out two weeks with a fractured rib, but it doesn't look like he'll miss too much more time. He hit off a machine Friday but could face Caleb Ferguson (forearm) in live batting practice Saturday, setting him up for a return a few days later.

