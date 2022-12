Betts could play more at second base in 2023, according to manager Dave Roberts, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

He loves playing second base, per Roberts, and that could make the lineup fit better if the Dodgers were to sign Aaron Judge this offseason. Betts played seven games at second base in 2022, so it's possible he could gain second base eligibility in season even if the Dodgers don't sign Judge.