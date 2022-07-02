Betts (ribs) said Saturday that he could be activated Sunday or Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts took live at-bats ahead of Saturday's game against the Dodgers and said afterward that the pain stemming from his fractured rib has been more tolerable recently. The 29-year-old will likely play second base upon his return since long throws are still painful for him, but he expects to be back in the outfield before too long.