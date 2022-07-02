Betts (ribs) said Saturday that he could be activated Sunday or Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Betts took live at-bats ahead of Saturday's game against the Dodgers and said afterward that the pain stemming from his fractured rib has been more tolerable recently. The 29-year-old will likely play second base upon his return since long throws are still painful for him, but he expects to be back in the outfield before too long.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Takes live at-bats Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Could face live pitching Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Earlier return possible•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Takes batting practice Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Should return before All-Star break•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Ready for baseball activities•