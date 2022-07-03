Betts (rib) went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Betts hit doubles in the first and ninth innings, coming around to score both times. He also played the full game in right field, taking over for Chris Taylor (foot). Betts' return after a two-week absence should be a welcome sight for fantasy managers and Dodgers fans, and it looks like he'll immediately reclaim his leadoff role, pushing Trea Turner back to second in the order. Betts hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 4. He's now slashing .278/.357/.544 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI, 55 runs scored, six stolen bases and 15 doubles through 61 contests this year.