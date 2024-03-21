Betts went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and six total RBI in Thursday's loss to San Diego in the second game of the Seoul Series.

The Padres built an early 9-2 lead before Betts almost single-handedly brought the Dodgers back into contention with a two-run double in the third inning, a two-run homer in the fifth and a two-run single in the eighth. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the six RBI were his most in a game since 2017 and tied for the third-most in any game in his career. Betts is off to a fast start to his 11th big-league campaign -- in the season-opening two-game set in South Korea, Betts went 6-for-9 with seven total RBI.