Betts (ribs) could return at some point during the Dodgers' upcoming series against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts took practice Thursday and appears to have come out of the activity feeling well. This news puts Betts in line for a potential return as early as July 4, though manager Dave Roberts said the timing will ultimately come down to pain tolerance, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. In an effort to minimize Betts' discomfort, Roberts also said that it was possible that he would play second base initially to avoid making throws from the outfield.