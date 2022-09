Betts went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a triple, three total runs and a walk in Saturday's 12-1 rout of San Diego.

Betts set the tone early, tripling to lead off the game and subsequently coming around to score on a Trea Turner home run. Betts added his own long ball in the fourth, and his three-run shot gave the Dodgers an early 6-0 lead. The home run was Betts' 33rd of the campaign, surpassing his previous career high of 32 set during his MVP 2018 campaign with the Red Sox.