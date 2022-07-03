Manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game that he expects Betts (ribs) to start in right field Sunday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Look for Betts to be back in the leadoff spot against lefty MacKenzie Gore in the series finale. Betts took live BP before Saturday's game, and while throwing is still painful for him, the Dodgers will return him to the outfield regardless after Chris Taylor suffered a foot injury Saturday. Betts hit .273/.349/.535 with 17 homers, six steals, 40 RBI and 53 runs scored in 60 games before hitting the shelf with the fractured rib.