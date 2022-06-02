Betts went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

Betts was exceptional in May, slashing .342/.411/.746 with 12 homers, 27 RBI, 31 runs and one stolen base across 28 games. He hinted Wednesday that the turn of the calendar isn't going to slow him down, as he notched his second three-hit performance over his past three games and launched his NL-leading 16th long ball of the campaign. Betts is slashing .306/.392/.617 on the season and is among the early leaders for National League MVP consideration.