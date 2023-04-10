Betts is leading off and playing second base Monday against the Giants.

This will mark the fourth time that Betts has started at second base in 2023 and the fifth appearance in the infield overall. That's certainly notable for obvious fantasy purposes for both 2023 and 2024. With Betts at second the Dodgers will have Jason Heyward in right field with David Peralta in left along with James Outman patrolling center.