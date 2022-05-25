Betts is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers planned to have Betts rest Tuesday, only for manager Dave Roberts to change his mind when fellow outfielder Cody Bellinger (illness) was a late scratch. The decision to keep Betts in the lineup paid dividends, as the 29-year-old continued his torrid stretch by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in the Dodgers' 9-4 win. Even though Bellinger remains idle Wednesday, Betts will get a breather while the Dodgers roll out an outfield of Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Hanser Alberto.