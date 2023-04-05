Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Betts is currently getting treatment on his ankle after banging into Jason Heyward in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks and will be reevaluated on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It was originally reported to be a knee injury for Betts, but it was later clarified that he jammed his ankle in the collision. Betts was able to stay in the game and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the contest, but the Dodgers are not going to take any risks with the star 30-year-old. The Dodgers don't play Wednesday and Roberts believes the team will know more about Betts' status before Thursday's contest against the Diamondbacks.