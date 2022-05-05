Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run in a 9-1 win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Betts got things going for the Dodgers in the fourth inning, singling to start off the frame and coming around to score the team's first run on a Trea Turner single. Betts produced a run on his own in the sixth, slugging a solo shot to center field off ex-teammate Alex Wood. The veteran outfielder has gotten at least one hit in six straight games is slashing .409/.417/.682 with two homers, seven runs and three RBI over that span.