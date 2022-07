Betts went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a hit-by-pitch in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Betts led off the Dodgers' half of the first inning with a solo shot to left field, and he swatted another solo blast -- this time to center field -- in the eighth. This was his third multi-homer game of the season, and Betts is now up to 20 long balls overall. That puts him on pace to exceed the career-best 32 homers he swatted while with Boston in his MVP 2018 campaign.