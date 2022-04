Betts will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers generated a season-high seven runs in Tuesday's win, but Betts wasn't a major factor in the victory, reaching base in only one of his four plate appearances. He enters Wednesday's series finale with a .167/.211/.222 slash line over 19 plate appearances on the season, but fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to the slow start.