Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested Tuesday that Betts might play more second base this year, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The topic came up -- yet again -- because Gavin Lux has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will likely be sidelined for the entire year. Chris Taylor could be thrust into shortstop duties here and there, and the Dodgers want to prepare Betts to handle second base when the alignment makes sense for him to do so. He's already slated to see some action at second for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.