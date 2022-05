Betts went 3-for-7 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBI and five runs across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

It was a productive doubleheader for Betts, who is now 9-for-25 with three home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and nine runs over his past six contests. Following a slow start the season the 29-year-old has improved his season slash line to .269/.353/.493 to go along with eight long balls, 20 RBI and three stolen bases.