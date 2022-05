Betts went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and three runs scored in a 14-1 rout over Arizona on Thursday.

The Dodgers racked up 24 hits in the contest -- the most by an MLB team this season -- and Betts once again served as a catalyst with three base knocks out of the leadoff spot. The All-Star outfielder has been swinging a red-hot stick for the past two weeks, slashing .418/.500/.945 with eight doubles, seven homers, 21 runs and 17 RBI over his past 14 games.