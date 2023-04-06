Betts (ankle) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Betts needed a bit of treatment on his right ankle following a collision Tuesday with teammate Jason Heyward, but all is well. He's up to three starts at second base through seven possible games, partly because Miguel Vargas is battling a thumb injury. Heyward is starting in right field Thursday in Arizona.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Getting treatment on ankle•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Starting at second base Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Launches first homer of 2023•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Confirmed as leadoff man•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Might play more 2B this year•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Might not hit leadoff this season•