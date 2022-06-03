Betts went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Mets.

New York and Los Angeles raced through four scoreless innings before Betts produced the game's first run with a single in the fifth. That marked the fifth time in his past seven games that the star outfielder has collected at least one RBI, and he's slashed .367/.406/.800 with four homers, six RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch. Betts is among the early leaders in the running for National League MVP with a .310/.394/.614 slash line, 16 homers, 36 RBI, 51 runs and five steals across 226 plate appearances.