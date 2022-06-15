Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.
Betts gave the Dodgers some extra breathing room with his eighth-inning blast. Entering Tuesday, he was stuck in a 2-for-31 slump across his last seven games, which had cooled him off following a hot May. The 29-year-old has still put together a formidable line for the season, slashing .278/.354/.544 with 17 homers, 40 RBI, 53 runs scored, six stolen bases and 13 doubles through 271 plate appearances as the Dodgers' primary leadoff hitter.
