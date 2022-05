Betts will be out of the lineup for rest Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts has started each of the Dodgers' last 12 games, so he'll get a regularly scheduled rest day. He went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Nationals. Betts has gone 17-for-49 across his last 12 starts, tallying five home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored.