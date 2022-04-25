Betts went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs in a 10-2 victory over the Padres on Sunday.

Betts singled in the first inning and walked in the third and sixth, scoring on all three occasions. The 29-year-old has scored six runs over his last three games and leads MLB with 14 runs on the season, which isn't all that surprising considering he leads off for a loaded Dodger's team. It's been a slow start for Betts' standards with a low .196 average and more strikeouts than games played but the star should get things straightened out soon.