Betts (rib) was scratched from the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Guardians, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Betts has been dealing with a right rib contusion in recent days. While an X-ray confirmed Friday that the issue wasn't anything worse than that, he's nevertheless been pulled from the lineup for the second straight day. Will Smith enters the lineup in his place and will serve as the designated hitter.