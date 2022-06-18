Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians for undisclosed reasons, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Dodgers have yet to provide a reason for the change in plans, but it's likely that Betts is dealing with at least a minor injury or illness. Eddy Alvarez will enter the lineup in his place, batting eighth and playing right field.
