Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Marlins.
Sandy Alcantara was exceptional for Miami in racking up his fourth complete game, but Betts made him pay for a hanging slider in the third inning with his 30th long ball of the season. It's Betts' third big-league campaign with at least 30 homers, and he has an excellent chance of surpassing the career-best 32 long balls he hit during his MVP 2018 season. Betts is one of six National League players to reach the 30-homer mark so far in 2022.