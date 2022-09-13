Betts went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Mondays 6-0 win against the Diamondbacks.
Betts failed to reach base in his first four at-bats before putting the game away with a three-run shot off Keynan Middleton in the ninth inning. The long ball was just his second of September after the All-Star outfielder went deep five times over his final six games in August. Betts is tied for sixth in the majors with 34 homers on the campaign, and he's one of only three big-leaguers (along with Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani) to have recorded at least 30 long balls and at least 10 stolen bases.