Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Los Angeles had trouble generating offense against Madison Bumgarner and three relievers in the loss, and Betts' fourth-inning solo shot accounted for the team's only run of the game. It was the 35th long ball for the All-Star outfielder, tied for seventh most in the league. Betts and Aaron Judge are the only players in MLB with at least 35 homers and double-digit steals.