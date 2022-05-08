Betts went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in a 6-2 win over the Cubs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the matinee, Betts carried the Dodgers' offense in the nightcap, rapping a bases-loaded double in the second inning to break open a 1-1 tie and then launching a two-run shot off Cubs closer David Robertson in the ninth. All five of Betts' homers on the season have come in the last 13 games, a stretch during which he's slashing .327/.414/.653 with two steals, 10 RBI and 17 runs.