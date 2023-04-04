Betts is starting at second base Tuesday night against the Rockies.
It's his second start of the season at second base, through a total of only six games. Miguel Vargas is absent from the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday after taking a pitch off his right thumb Monday. Jason Heyward is covering right field.
