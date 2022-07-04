Betts will hit leadoff and start at second base in Monday's game against the Rockies.
It's no surprise that Betts is occupying the top spot in the order, but it is notable that he is getting the start at the keystone, as that could make him eligible at that position in some leagues. Betts is not a stranger to second base, having started five games there a season ago.
