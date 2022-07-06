Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.
Betts was back in right field Tuesday after drawing a start at second base Monday. The 29-year-old was initially going to be used in the infield after returning from a fractured rib, but Chris Taylor's (foot) impending trip to the injured list means the Dodgers need Betts in the outfield instead. In three games since his return, Betts has gone 4-for-11 (.364), picking up right where he left off. He has a .277/.354/.547 slash line, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 56 runs scored and six stolen bases in 63 contests overall.
