Betts (ribs) took batting practice on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Betts has been sidelined with a bruised rib since June 18, but he resumed baseball activities Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that the 29-year-old will be back in action before the All-Star break, but it's possible that he'll be limited to serving as the designated hitter upon his return since he's still bothered by his injury when throwing.
