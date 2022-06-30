Betts (ribs) took batting practice on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Betts has been sidelined with a bruised rib since June 18, but he resumed baseball activities Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that the 29-year-old will be back in action before the All-Star break, but it's possible that he'll be limited to serving as the designated hitter upon his return since he's still bothered by his injury when throwing.