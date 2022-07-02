Betts (ribs) took live at-bats prior to Saturday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts sustained a fractured rib two weeks ago but resumed baseball activities this week and has been swinging a bat recently. Saturday's hitting session against live pitching is likely one of the final steps in his rehab process, so it's certainly possible that the 29-year-old rejoins the Dodgers in the coming days.