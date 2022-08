Betts went 3-for-5 with three runs and a stolen base in an 8-3 win against the Padres on Saturday.

Betts singled and scored in the third, fifth and seventh innings while tallying a theft after reaching base in the fifth. The 29-year-old is off to a hot start in August, going 10-for-28 with three doubles and two home runs, while the stolen base was his first since July 21. Betts is slashing .273/.342/.535 with 25 home runs, 78 runs, 59 RBI and eight stolen bases across 90 games.