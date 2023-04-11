Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two additional runs scored in Monday's 9-1 win over San Francisco.
Betts drew the start at second for the fourth time this season and got the Dodgers on the board early with a solo blast in the first. He also increased L.A.'s lead to 5-1 in the seventh with an RBI single and came around to score on Max Muncy's grand slam. Betts has hit safely in nine of his last 10 appearances, totaling six extra-base knocks and four RBI during that stretch.
