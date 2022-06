Betts is going to the 10-day injured list with a cracked right rib, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Betts was scratched from the lineup for a second day in a row Saturday and it turns out an MRI revealed a cracked rib after X-rays didn't turn anything up. He won't be eligible to return until late June at the earliest. Eddy Alvarez is in line to see the biggest bump in playing time while Betts is sidelined.