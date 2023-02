Betts is expected to play a couple of games at second base during the World Baseball Classic, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

And his work at that position for Team USA could carry over into more looks at second base for the Dodgers when the MLB regular season gets underway. Betts logged five starts -- seven total appearances -- at the keystone in both 2021 and 2022. He'll still primarily serve as the everyday right fielder in Los Angeles.