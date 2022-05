Betts went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Nationals.

The outfielder was originally supposed to get the day off, but when Cody Bellinger (illness) was a late scratch, Betts was able to continue his weeks-long hot streak. Over his last 12 games, he's slashing .408/.491/.980 with six multi-hit performances, seven homers, 17 RBI and 18 runs.