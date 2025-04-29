Davis was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Davis will return to the major-league roster after being sent down Saturday, replacing Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) with the Dodgers after Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Davis has appeared in three games with Los Angeles this season, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 2.2 innings. The right-hander will serve as an additional option out of the bullpen for the Dodgers and it's unclear at this point who will replace Glasnow in the starting rotation.