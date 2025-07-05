Davis allowed 10 runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 1.1 innings in relief against the Astros on Friday.

The Dodgers were already down 7-1 when Davis entered in the top of the fifth, and he struck out Mauricio Dubon with two outs in that frame to strand the two runners he inherited. Things fell completely apart for the righty reliever in the following inning, however, as Houston pounded him for six hits -- including two homers -- en route to 10 runs. Davis did himself no favors by walking three batters and hitting another, and overall he tossed just 28 of his 47 pitches for strikes. The ugly outing blew Davis' season ERA up from 5.79 to 19.50, and the high pitch count suggests he'll be unavailable for at least the next day or two, if he manages to stick on the roster.