Play

Dickson was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday with a shoulder injury, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers were in need of a 40-man roster spot, so they decided to remove Dickson from the list by adding him to the 60-day disabled list. It's not clear how long he will need to recover from his injury, so it remains to be seen if he will be ready for spring training.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast