Dodgers' O'Koyea Dickson: Placed on 60-day disabled list
Dickson was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday with a shoulder injury, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers were in need of a 40-man roster spot, so they decided to remove Dickson from the list by adding him to the 60-day disabled list. It's not clear how long he will need to recover from his injury, so it remains to be seen if he will be ready for spring training.
