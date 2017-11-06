Dickson (shoulder) was cut by the Dodgers on Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dickson spent most of his time with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season, hitting .246/.328/.484 with 24 homers in 116 games. He saw time with the big club as a September call-up, but failed to impress in his little playing time (1-for-7) before injuring his shoulder. He'll likely need to prove his shoulder is fully healthy before he's able to find a deal for next season.