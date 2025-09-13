Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Battling calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasaki (shoulder) suffered a calf injury during his latest rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Sasaki has been working his way back from a right shoulder impingement since mid-May and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Aug. 14. The 23-year-old had been nearing the end of his 30-day window to remain out on assignment, but now that he is dealing with calf problems, he'll stay in Triple-A for at least one more start before returning to Los Angeles. Once fully healthy, the right-hander may be forced into a bullpen role given the abundance of depth already in the Dodgers' starting rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Flying to LA after rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Shaky in fourth rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Reaches 75 pitches in rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Better in second rehab outing•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Struggles in first rehab outing•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Will embark on rehab assignment•