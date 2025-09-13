Sasaki (shoulder) suffered a calf injury during his latest rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sasaki has been working his way back from a right shoulder impingement since mid-May and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Aug. 14. The 23-year-old had been nearing the end of his 30-day window to remain out on assignment, but now that he is dealing with calf problems, he'll stay in Triple-A for at least one more start before returning to Los Angeles. Once fully healthy, the right-hander may be forced into a bullpen role given the abundance of depth already in the Dodgers' starting rotation.