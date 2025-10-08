Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Sasaki is "definitely the primary option now" to close games for the Dodgers, though the skipper noted that the rookie's availability will be contingent on his workload, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports. "We have to win X amount of games [to secure a championship], and he's not going to close every game," Roberts said of Sasaki. "It's just not feasible, so, you've got to use other guys."

Sasaki struggled to a 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 24:22 K:BB in 34.1 innings over eight starts with the Dodgers to begin the season before he landed on the injured list May 13 due to a right shoulder impingement, but he's proven to be a dynamic weapon out of the bullpen since being reinstated Sept. 24. After collecting two holds and striking out four batters over two scoreless frames in two relief outings to close out the regular season, Sasaki retired the side on 11 pitches in his lone appearance against the Reds in the wild-card round, and he's converted a pair of save chances with ease in the first two games of the NLDS versus the Phillies. Given that the bullpen had been a relative weakness for the Dodgers down the stretch, it's not too surprising that Sasaki has quickly emerged as Los Angeles' most-trusted reliever after pitching effectively in his initial appearances following his return from the IL. With Clayton Kershaw headed for retirement following the playoffs, the Dodgers presumably still envision Sasaki getting stretched back out over the winter and settling into the vacated rotation spot in 2026, but the rookie right-hander looks like he'll rank as the preferred choice for ninth-inning duties for the duration of the team's postseason run.