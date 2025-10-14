Sasaki was unable to convert the save in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers on Monday and was removed after allowing one run on one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

This shaky outing comes less than a week after skipper Dave Roberts praised Sasaki for his performance during his first few appearances of the NLDS against the Phillies, noting that the right-hander was the team's primary option at closer. That could change after Monday's showing, especially after Blake Treinen was able to come up big by cleaning up Sasaki's mess in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, it would be difficult to imagine that Sasaki wouldn't still be in the mix for high-leverage innings considering his elite stuff along with the state of LA's unreliable bullpen.